Two Properties, One Team: How Portland Powers Its Citywide Convention Package

Author: David McMillin

As you look for a destination for your next citywide experience, take note of one in particular: Portland, Oregon. It starts with some impressive numbers, specifically those of the Oregon Convention Center (OCC): more than 478,000 square feet of total event space, 52 meeting rooms with 18-foot ceilings, and two expansive ballrooms. This impressive capacity makes the facility more than capable of hosting citywide gatherings, however, when you factor in the Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center, located next door, the package becomes even more compelling.





In Constant Contact

Opened at the end of 2019, the 600-room Hyatt Regency Portland has a still-new shine with plenty of uniquely Portland touches. Attendees can imbibe in locally crafted lagers from Wayfinder Beer or cocktails made with acclaimed Wild Roots Spirts. However, the property does more than deliver a convenient headquarter hotel for attendees. Each week, leadership teams from both venues — along with leaders from Travel Portland — meet to discuss future citywide bookings, develop strategies to assist meeting planners, and ensure frontline staff in both buildings are well informed to best assist attendees of arriving citywides with all their needs.

Those meetings aren’t just about logistics. Partners analyze each group’s history and put every minute of the program under the microscope to identify ways to elevate the attendee experience. For example, if it’s clear attendees will be on their own for certain meal periods, the buildings plan ahead for additional operational hours at designated F&B venues in both facilities. In some cases, they collaborate to welcome food trucks to the convention center’s outdoor plaza, which offers attendees a chance to preview Portland’s exceptional culinary scene.

Working in Tandem

For some events, organizers leverage the hotel’s 39,000 square feet of conference space for VIP receptions and board meetings while the main program is underway at the convention center. This close proximity can create unique opportunities for movement, too. For example, when Portland welcomed ConferenceDirect CDX24 last summer, a traveling reception kicked off at the Hyatt Regency Portland before moving on to the OCC’s outdoor plaza.

A Shared Commitment

In addition to sharing a vision for a seamless attendee experience, the Oregon Convention Center and the Hyatt Regency Portland share another value: sustainability. The Hyatt Regency Portland may be the largest hotel in the state, but it’s leaving a small footprint on the environment as it does its part in Hyatt’s larger corporate strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Next door, the LEED Platinum-certified Oregon Convention Center is constantly raising the bar for sustainability. Earlier this year, it achieved Platinum level for the Events Industry Council’s Sustainable Event Standards.

When attendees are ready to set out and explore more of what makes Portland so special, their journey couldn’t be easier: The MAX light rail has a stop directly outside the doors of both buildings, quickly connecting attendees with downtown hotspots and cultural centerpieces such as Washington Park, the Hoyt Arboretum, and the Oregon Zoo.

Visit travelportland.com/meetings to learn about the Portland citywide package — including more than 10,000 hotel rooms in the central city — and to connect with the Travel Portland team.