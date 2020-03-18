What’s New in Travel, Food and Beverage

What food trends and stories should event planners have on their radar? Convene provides a weekly roundup of what’s making news in the F&B and business travel worlds.
How Airlines Are Taking Cleaning to a Higher Level
From electrostatic fogging of cabins to sanitizing airport lounges with hospital-grade disinfectants, airlines are boosting cleaning efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel Pulse shares some examples.
Four Reasons Why Corporate Travel Will Return
COVID-19 has hit hard. But commentary from the Financial Times says ‘there is an irreducible minimum of travel that business people need to do,’ including F2F meetings, ‘and that is unlikely to disappear.’ Read more at Channel News Asia.
Germ-Zapping Robots Roll Into Hotel
A Houston Westin is using LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots, which are used in health-care facilities, to sanitize and disinfect guest rooms and common areas. Read more at Hotel Management.
What Social Distancing Looks Like From Space
New satellite images provide a snapshot of some of the ways social distancing is playing out across the world, including a view of an empty ice rink in Central Park. Read more at Politico.