What’s New in Travel, Food and Beverage

What food trends and stories should event planners have on their radar? Convene provides a weekly roundup of what’s making news in the F&B and business travel worlds.

How Does Coronavirus Spread on a Plane?

National Geographic explores that question and points out what it says is the safest place to sit while flying.

Info for Travelers About Hotel Rooms, Flights, Luggage, and the Coronavirus

Forbes shares insights from a panel of physicians.

Nostalgia in a Glass — or Can

From Lucky Charms beer to spiked Capri Suns, some adults are reliving, or retasting, their childhood. Read more at Esquire.

What International Cuisines Will Be Hot in 2020?

Chefs and restaurateurs who participated in the South Beach Wine and Food Festival last month tell The Manual what adventurous eaters ‘would be wise to watch.’

 

