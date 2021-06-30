Top 3 Ideal Locations for Your Meeting in Sioux Falls

In abundant Sioux Falls, choice is always on the agenda. Whether meeting with associates or treating clients to a night on the town, the options for visitors to Sioux Falls are plenty. Check out our list of the top three venues for planning your next successful business event in South Dakota’s charming Queen City.

1. As the state’s largest indoor venue, the 30,000-square-foot Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has more than enough space and amenities for your next conference, or tradeshow. Part of the versatile 132,000-square-foot Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena entertainment complex, the center features a state-of-the-art LED-video system and plenty of nearby lodging. This star multipurpose venue is home to the Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team, Sioux Falls Storm football team and hosts a range of sporting events, concerts and trade exhibitions.

2. Less than two miles from the PREMIER Center is the impressive Best Western PLUS Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, featuring 16 multimedia amphitheaters and exhibit halls encompassing 60,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. After work, the hotel’s prize feature is its indoor water park, featuring a 130-foot slide, for a family-friendly mix of business and pleasure. To top it all off, this pet-friendly hotel boasts two on-site restaurants, free parking and just three minutes proximity to Elmwood Golf Course. A business traveler’s paradise!

3. Rounding out our list of convenient Sioux Falls options is Holiday Inn City Centre in the heart of downtown. With a flexible range of meeting spaces suitable for 10-1,300 people, this hotel offers travelers easy access to shopping and star attractions like the city’s namesake, Falls Park. The hotel’s key feature is its 10th-floor Starlite ballroom, sure to dazzle any gathering of clients or coworkers.

Looking to host your next business event in Sioux Falls? Connect with us at experiencesiouxfalls.com.