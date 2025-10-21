This Unexpected Destination Will Surprise and Delight Attendees

A sponsored message from Destination Cleveland

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst       

Cleveland has plenty of water-centric attractions that take full advantage of its location on Lake Erie, from its eight lakefront parks to its many waterfront restaurants and breweries.

For years, those in the know have come to Cleveland, a city that keeps on evolving thanks to its talented creative class and progressive start-up culture whose big ideas have put this destination on the map — whether it’s for its arts or dining scene, health-care sector, or one of many other thriving industries. Below, 10 reasons why eventgoers will leave Cleveland feeling both inspired and impressed.

Cordelia earned Cleveland Magazine’s “Best New Restaurant” nod in 2023 and ranked among Tasting Table’s list of “22 Best New Restaurants in the U.S. in 2022.”

Award-winning dining. When it comes to dining, Cleveland punches above its weight. In the kitchen at Cordelia is executive chef Vinnie Cimino, one of four Cleveland chefs nominated for a James Beard Award. And acclaimed chef Michael Symon’s restaurant, Mabel’s BBQ, is in the heart of the East 4th Street entertainment district.

Impressive hosting chops. In 2024 alone, Cleveland hosted both the NCAA Women’s Final Four and the ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition.

A stellar arts scene. Cleveland has the most concentrated square mile of arts and culture in the nation in the University Circle neighborhood, and Playhouse Square ranks as the country’s second-largest performing arts center.

Unexpected event spaces. Ballrooms and boardrooms? Check. But Cleveland also has plenty of out-of-the-box venues that will keep attendees talking. Here are two: The Mall, a tiered public park that occupies the roof of the convention center, and the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which will soon complete a $135-million expansion that includes the addition of a 2,800-person indoor performance venue.

An updated convention center. The Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland completed a $51-million renovation in 2024, which included expanding the Atrium ballroom and adding a rooftop terrace.

The new Atrium meeting space at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland features a 20,000-square-foot ballroom and an 8,200-square-foot light-filled lobby.

More to come. There are tons of new and exciting projects in store for Cleveland’s events landscape, including the immersive entertainment venue, Cosm, in Downtown’s Gateway District, and the Patrick S. Parker Community Sailing Center, a new venue with stellar waterfront views.

New and modernized hotels. Fresh on the hospitality scene: the newly renovated Hotel Cleveland, a historic property offering close to 500 rooms and nearly 60,000 square feet of meeting space, and the just-opened Fidelity Hotel in downtown with 97 rooms. In the pipeline is a 210-room W hotel slated to open in 2027.

Space to move and breathe. Greens spaces are plentiful in and around Cleveland. This year, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, just a 30-minute drive away, celebrates its 50th anniversary. Besides miles of trails and scenic train rides, the park is home to Blossom Music Center, an outdoor concert venue.


It’s easy to explore. The Flats East Bank Entertainment District is a short walk from convention hotels, offering a mix of restaurants, rooftop patios, and live music along the Cuyahoga River. But public transit is available to take attendees farther afield: The Greater Cleveland RTA runs throughout the city, including a direct, wheelchair-accessible rail line that connects the airport with downtown.

Easy to reach. Besides sitting within 500 miles of nearly half the U.S. population, Cleveland will soon offer an elevated airport experience at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, where more TSA lanes and a new terminal will make the commute even more comfortable.

October 21, 2025

