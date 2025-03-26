Think Atlantic City is a destination limited to gaming? Think again.

Ocean Casino Resort is redefining Atlantic City as a world-class destination for much more than gaming. Spanning 20 beachfront acres along the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk, this luxury resort has earned a spot on Travel + Leisure’s Best 500 Hotels in the World. With 1,860 guest rooms offering floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and skyline, Ocean offers an elevated experience for every guest.

Beyond its renowned casino floor, Ocean boasts 160,000 square feet of flexible meeting and convention space, making it the perfect venue for events of all sizes. The resort’s 70,000-square-foot event center is ideal for large conferences, while its 90,000 square feet of outdoor space allows for dynamic, open-air events. But it’s not just about business—Ocean offers an exciting range of dining, nightlife, and entertainment options. Enjoy an eclectic mix of celebrated restaurants, lounges, live music, and a 40,000-square-foot spa.

Ocean stands out as the tallest building in Atlantic City, providing sweeping, panoramic views and an unmatched sense of luxury. Just an hour from Philadelphia, two hours from New York City, and three from Washington D.C., this stunning resort combines modern amenities, spectacular views, and endless entertainment—making Ocean Casino Resort the ultimate destination for meetings, events, and leisure in Atlantic City.