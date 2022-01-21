Tech Features to Create Successful Virtual and Hybrid Events

Although the pandemic continues to impact how we interact with each other — socially and professionally — meeting planners have found ways to still create connections and deliver memorable experiences. Hybrid and virtual event platforms have been a huge success and have been a key factor in getting the events industry back on its feet.

Before executing a virtual or hybrid event, event professionals should ensure they are using the best digital solutions. Check out some of the top features to look for when planning your next meeting.

Cross-Platform Capabilities

Event professionals and associations need to have a powerful digital solution that will support every aspect of their virtual and hybrid meetings. With cross-platform accessibility, planners have the ability to manage everything from registration to production to lead capturing without having to juggle multiple applications.

Encore works with some of the industry’s leading event technology platforms to meet every planner’s needs, including:

Cvent Attendee Hub

Chime Live℠

Notified Virtual Event Platform

Even if planners don’t use one of the many best-in-class platforms Encore partners with, Encore still has the tools to connect to the chosen software.

From small one-hour meetings to large multi-day conferences, Encore can help you find the best solution and recommend the right level of support.

Interactive Tools

Increasing and maintaining audience engagement is key to creating successful events. While hybrid and virtual events are more convenient, many planners worry that these formats can hinder interactions. By adding engaging activities like polling, Q&As, surveys, and gamification, presenters can keep their participants active and involved.

Encore offers tools that:

Let participants shape the conversation with interactive polls, word clouds, and heat maps.

Enable participants to ask questions and allow the audience to vote.

Help your attendees fight screen fatigue by converting a long program into an episodic series.

These types of features, especially real-time polling, can help gauge audience interests and collect immediate feedback that can help guide the conversation.

On-Demand Session Features







The reason hybrid and virtual events have become so popular is because they allow attendees to choose how, when, and where they participate. According to a Workcast report , 30 percent of a single audience prefers to watch events on-demand because they are much more accessible. For example, if an attendee is busy with other commitments, they likely won’t be able to attend a live event — in person or online. Many hybrid or virtual solutions provide meeting planners with the tools they need to record and share their events. That is why event professionals are opting for digital solutions with a recorded session component.

With Encore, attendees can watch sessions when it is convenient for them. Our event technology allows planners to record every moment of the event (i.e., introductions, presentations, Q&As). On-demand participants also will have access to any shared content or materials that are important to the meeting.

While the goal for many organizations and event professionals is to get back to normal with in-person meetings, virtual aspects are predicted to become a permanent addition. That’s why it is crucial to ensure you are using the most reliable and innovative digital event solutions available.

