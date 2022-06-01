Take Your Meetings and Events Outdoors in Greater Fort Lauderdale

Meeting planners face greater challenges today with the continued focus on safety and the desire for outdoor gatherings that provide fresh air and room to spread out. Greater Fort Lauderdale offers just that, with varied opportunities that make the most of the region’s beautiful weather, views, and landscapes. Here are a few of them.

Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center Outdoor Plaza and Amphitheater

As part of the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center $1.3 billion dollar expansion, this new outdoor event space located directly adjacent to the center will be large enough to host many groups at once. The six-acre waterfront plaza is scheduled for completion with the rest of the center’s expansion in 2025. Highlights include an outdoor amphitheater, three restaurants and a mix of landscaped and hardscape areas perfect for breaks during conferences and evening events. The site will have the feel of a downtown entertainment district combined with a waterfront park. The convention center, with new upgrades like bigger exhibit space, is open while the expansion continues.

Bonnet House Museum & Gardens

History, elegance, and nature combine to create an outdoor venue that makes a statement. Spanning 35 acres fronting Fort Lauderdale’ beach, Bonnet House Museum & Gardens offers exquisite settings for events of any size. Enjoy the exclusive use of the tree lined alee, garden courtyard, waterfront veranda, hibiscus garden or the Bonnet House Beach.

Flamingo Gardens

Choose from a variety of locations within 60 acres of botanical gardens. With over 3,000 species of tropical, subtropical, and native Florida plants and trees, Flamingo Gardens is also home to the largest collection of Florida native wildlife, including flamingos, of course! A variety of event options are available for groups up to 250.

Anne Kolb Nature Center and West Lake Park

Surround meeting attendees with native Florida vegetation and wildlife. Located in one of Florida’s largest urban parks, West Lake Park, the Anne Kolb Nature Center offers a 200-seat outdoor amphitheater and event space your guests won’t forget. Features include an exhibit hall with simulated mangroves, 3,500-gallon aquarium and a hands-on EcoRoom, a 68-foot observation tower, Intracoastal Waterway fishing pier, and nature, biking and paddling trails. It doesn’t get any more natural or outdoors than this.

