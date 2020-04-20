Sustainable and Eco-Friendly: Feel Good About Hosting Your Event at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach Convention Center (MBCC) is proudly making updates and improvements to be a more environmentally conscious venue.

The 250,000-square-foot facility—one of the largest on the East Coast—understandably requires a lot of lighting. To be more energy efficient, MBCC has switched to LED lighting in the large Exhibit Hall, Hall of Fame, meeting rooms, the outdoor awning and even the Events Plaza fountain. According to the Department of Energy, LED bulbs use 75 percent less energy and last 25 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs—so the move is a big step not only toward cost savings but also energy efficiency.

Many meeting rooms and all restrooms now have motion sensors so that the lights in these spaces are only utilized when occupied. Additionally, the MBCC has installed hand dryers in restrooms to help limit paper consumption. Other measures include not running escalators during non-essential hours and the installation of a new, more energy-efficient HVAC system. The facility no longer heats or cools the exhibit halls during move-ins and move-outs (except during extreme conditions)—all simple measures that have a big effect on energy usage.

MBCC is dedicated to welcoming guests to a clean and hygienic facility while also being kind to the environment. The team at MBCC made a significant effort to switch to eco-friendly products that are effective for cleaning and disinfecting. Now, 80 percent of the cleaning products used in the facility are green products. Additionally, MBCC now uses a chemical-free floor scrubber, which employs water technology to use 70 percent less water and keep surfaces cleaner up to three times longer than a traditional scrubber.

We can all do our part, and by planning your next event at MBCC you are actively supporting environmentally conscious efforts.

