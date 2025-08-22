Surprise the Crowd: The Late-Summer Meeting Destination They’ll Talk About All Year

September in Cleveland, Ohio feels like the best of two seasons—summer’s warmth lingers, but the crispness of fall is just around the corner. It’s the perfect time to wrap up the meeting calendar or plan a new one—with something fresh, surprising, and unforgettable.

Known for its vibrancy and sophistication, Cleveland blends energy with world-class meeting amenities. Known as “The Forest City,” Cleveland truly is an unexpected destination that delights first-time meeting planners and attendees with its wide array of offerings.

The Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland’s $49M+ renovation—completed in the summer of 2024—expanded a grand ballroom, added flexible meeting rooms, and introduced a rooftop terrace perfect for soaking in warm Lake Erie breezes. Steps away, the historic Hotel Cleveland reopened after an $80M+ transformation, combining classic architecture with modern comforts.

Not to mention its cultural calendar.

Downtown’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—undergoing a $100M+ expansion—sets the stage for offsite receptions with legendary flair. Nearly 200 restaurants within walking distance of major hotels serve flavors from more than 100 ethnicities, offering delegates a global culinary tour without leaving the city center.

Cleveland has proven it can host headline-making events, from the Women’s NCAA Final Four to the PanAmerican Masters Games. This past summer, it welcomed the National Urban League and National Association of Black Journalists conventions.

Easily accessible via Cleveland Hopkins International Airport—Ohio’s busiest—and within a 500-mile drive of nearly half the U.S. population, Cleveland makes arrival seamless.

This time of year, give your attendees more than a meeting—give them a finale to summer they’ll talk about all year.

From skyline sunsets to rooftop networking, Cleveland delivers the season’s perfect sendoff.