Study Identifies 5 Top Sustainable Event Practices

A recent study of a year’s worth of meetings, events, and incentive programs spotlights the most common sustainable practices as well as those gaining greater attention among planners.

Author: Michelle Russell

Event management company Meetings & Incentives Worldwide, with offices in Wisconsin and the U.K., did a self-audit of the meetings, events, and incentive programs it managed from January 2024 to February 2025 to better understand what sustainability approaches worked best for its customers. Here are some top findings, according to a post on Meetings & Incentive’s website.

Common Practices That Have Continued to Be Popular

Reducing single-use plastics — which also included one event organizer requesting a venue change its policy to provide reuseable tableware for an outdoor event.

Focusing on recyclable and recycled materials — including signage and name badges, reusing décor, and giving sustainable gifts or swag with recyclable packaging. When the planner saw a lack of recycling bins at a host venue in one program surveyed, they went out of their way to rent recycled bins to keep the program as green as possible.

Leaving a legacy — corporate social responsibility has long been part of events, Meetings & Incentives noted, and that includes activities around environmental impact: “From donating event centerpieces and other flowers to local nursing homes or community centers to planting trees for each attendee to having attendees assemble water filters, our survey revealed a variety of engaging and sustainable CSR activities.”

More Recent Areas of Concentration Getting Greater Attention From Planners

Reducing travel — examples include choosing a local or centralized location to limit overall attendee travel, limiting idling time for event-provided transportation — or choosing off-site venues and restaurants within walking distance to eliminate the need for transport — as well as using existing transportation options, such as hotels’ airport shuttle services.

Being more intentional about the menu — for one program surveyed, the deciding factor on choice of venue was the property’s on-site herb and vegetable gardens. In addition to sourcing food locally, planners are working with venues to donate unused or surplus meals and prioritizing those that have a composting program in place.

Affordable practices — planners are looking for ways to maximize the difference made through their programs, focusing on the collective impact across all aspects of the event that also benefit their budget.

Top 5 Practices for Sustainable Events

CSR and givebacks were included in more than two out of five programs surveyed. Recycled name badges were put into practice in 42 percent of the programs — both name badges made from recycled materials and the collection of name badges for recycling once the event concluded. Recycled signage made from recycled materials and/or recyclable after use was included in 39 percent of the programs. Food donations were made at more than three out of 10 events. Limited on-site transportation was a tactic shared by 29 percent of events.

Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene.