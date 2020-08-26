Student Insight Series: Emerging from COVID

Student Insight Series
Join PCMA Chapters in our new collaborative Student Insight Series where students and young professionals from across North America can learn from a panel of established industry experts.

This first session will cover Emerging from COVID – How the Events Industry Can Bounce Back in which our panelists will discuss their recovery experiences from past situations such as 9/11, Ebola, SARS and more. Registration is complimentary.

Questions? Email students@pcma.org

  • Duration: 01:06:00
  • Date: 08/26/2020
August 26, 2020