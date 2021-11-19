Putting Seven Change Actions Into Action in Long Beach

The term VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous) has been used by leadership strategists for decades to describe business environments rocked by rapid technological and social change. For the business events industry, 2020 was the year that VUCA got real.

How does an event organizer even begin to think about planning for the future in the face of such complexity and uncertainty? No one can tell us what to think about the future, says innovation strategist Amy Blackman, CEO of Fruition & Co. But she says, “we can learn how to think about the future.”

Blackman’s work has given her the tools to practice the art and science of strategic innovation and business forecasting. She spent two decades as a Grammy award-winning executive in the global music industry where she witnessed business disruptions firsthand.

