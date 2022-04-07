10 Reasons to Book Your Next Meeting in Scottsdale

Author: Curt Wagner

Event organizers looking for a destination with top-tier accommodations, state-of-the-art meeting facilities, and hassle-free transportation will find all that — and the lush beauty of the Sonoran Desert — in Scottsdale, Arizona. Here are 10 reasons why planners should book their next event in this vibrant and inspirational city.

Hotels & Resorts

Planners have access to more than 70 meetings-friendly properties in the Scottsdale area, ranging from award-winning resorts and stylish, urban hotels to limited-service accommodations that will maximize their budgets.







Values, Deals & Great Rates

Stretch your program budget in Scottsdale with valuable deals and discounts during summer and shoulder season. Planners booking their meeting in the summer season can take advantage of the summer rebate promotion and save up to $5,000. With the Reward the Board rebate program, planners who book both the association’s board of directors meeting as well as the related general association meeting are able to take advantage of this tiered rebate. The more rooms booked for your general meeting, the higher the rebate applied to your meeting master bill.

Easy Airport Access

Scottsdale is a quick, 15-minute drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which offers nonstop service to 128 cities worldwide and more than 1,200 daily arrivals and departures.

Great Golf

Scottsdale offers more than 200 golf courses in the metro area that offer a variety of course layouts and outstanding group golf packages.

Sun and the Sonoran Desert

With more than 330 days of annual sunshine and nestled in the Sonoran Desert, Scottsdale is the perfect paradise for outdoor events and activities.

Activities & Adventures

Groups can enjoy recreational options that include horseback riding, off-road tours, hiking, water sports, mountain biking, and hot-air ballooning. Area attractions include Desert Botanical Garden, Butterfly Wonderland, the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, two former homes-turned-museums — Paolo Soleri’s Cosanti and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West — and many more.

Arts & Culture

The arts take center stage in the galleries of the Scottsdale Arts District and the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, as well as on the stages of the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre, and at dozens of art-centric events including the weekly Thursday night ArtWalk.

Dining & Nightlife

Award-winning dining and nightlife options at a variety of price points allow planners to add interest to their program while staying well within budget. Old Town Scottsdale is home to more than 100 restaurants, wine bars and nightclubs, with hundreds more available citywide.

Theme Event Venues

Scottsdale offers unique off-site venues for themed events and gala celebrations, including Los Cedros USA, an authentic Moroccan citadel and Arabian horse ranch, along with world-class museums, upscale Western settings, and of course, the magnificent Sonoran Desert.

Renowned Spas

Scottsdale is home to more than 50 acclaimed resorts and day spas. Meeting attendees will find opportunities to reset, recharge, and relax through traditional treatments, nutrition advice, and fitness programs, allowing them to maintain their focus on wellness as they reconnect with colleagues.