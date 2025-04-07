Sands Resorts Macao’s Inventive and Immersive Experiences Make for Meeting Magic

Author: Nathan Mattise

To create effortless yet unforgettable events, Sands Resorts Macao is a one-stop solution. It’s why everyone from the NBA to McDonald’s to Hewlett-Packard has hosted meetings, conferences, or exhibitions in Macao in recent years.

It all starts with space. At Sands Resorts Macao, there is close to 1.6 million square feet of meeting and exhibition space, including the 764,000-square-foot Cotai Expo, one of the largest exhibition centers in Asia. For smaller gatherings, Sands Resorts Macao also sports the 14,000-seat Venetian Arena and the state-of-the-art, 6,000-seat Londoner Arena — and that’s on top of a host of other high-tech meeting and unique event spaces for groups of all sizes. To ensure a seamless experience at all of the above, a team of Sands professional planners is on hand to support groups through it all.

For attendees, Sands Resorts Macao has everything a traveler needs. With its three interconnected resorts — The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, and The Londoner Macao — Sands Resorts Macao offers close to 11,000 hotel rooms and suites, more than 850 international and regional retailers, and 150-plus restaurants (including some boasting Michelin stars). With that impressive variety, guests can check off their entire travel wish list, whether that includes savoring local flavors or reveling in world class art.

The NBA China Games 2025

In the first of what will become an annual tradition, the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns will play two October preseason games at The Venetian Arena. As part of this new initiative, the NBA will host a fan day and NBA Cares community service events around the games, and an NBA Store will open at The Londoner Macao.

teamLab SuperNature Macao

Within the Venetian Macao, visitors can explore this enormous (53,000-square-foot) “body immersive” museum from the art collective teamLab. During the experience, attendees will quite literally immerse themselves by walking around within the art pieces. “People redefine their perception of the boundaries between the self and the world,” as the exhibition puts it, “and thereby recognize the continuity between humans and the world.”

Eiffel Tower at the Parisian Macao

No trip is complete without going to the Eiffel Tower’s observation decks for breathtaking views of the Cotai Strip, but the tower’s evening Grand Illumination Show is a feast for the eyes, too. For visitors looking for a selfie, though, the best spot is Le Jardin, on the opposite side of the road, where you can capture the panoramic skyline or even reserve a Champagne picnic for two.

The Huaiyang Garden

A creation of chef Zhou Xiaoyan, this restaurant is a celebration of the cuisine considered to be one of the four great Chinese culinary traditions, defined by intricate knife skills, meticulous preparation techniques, and refined flavors. Chef Zhou — renowned as “The Godfather of Huaiyang Cuisine” — is known for his appreciation of traditional flavors while also updating dishes with a contemporary presentation, helping earn The Huaiyang Garden two Michelin stars.