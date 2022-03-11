San Diego Offers Everything Under the California Sun

Author: Casey Gale

San Diego captures the essence of what makes California such a popular destination for business and leisure travelers. This classic beach city has it all — beautiful shores, outdoor adventure, and a vibrant city center. While it’s known for its mild temperatures, visitors may be surprised to learn that beyond the beautiful weather, this destination is a hotbed of innovation, education, and cultural exploration. Calling all event organizers looking to make a splash with attendees: There are many reasons to choose San Diego for your next event.

A Wellspring of Wellness

San Diego is an outdoor oasis where wellness is a way of life. Just being around the water has a powerful calming influence that inspires, invigorates, and provides endless opportunities for socializing and fun. Bring your group together to surf, kayak, or simply bask in the beauty of this diverse coastal region. Looking to recharge in between sessions? Enjoy a stroll around iconic Balboa Park. Or take in the stunning harbor views from San Diego Waterfront Park. San Diego’s passion for wellness extends to your health and safety as well. The city leads the industry in safety protocols and health standards while still providing the warm hospitality you’ve come to expect from America’s Finest City.

A City of Convenience

Few cities are better suited for group gatherings than San Diego. The San Diego Convention Center is just a few minutes’ drive from the San Diego International Airport and within walking distance of hotels and the heart of downtown. You don’t have to venture far to discover the Downtown Gaslamp Quarter — 16 historic blocks packed with landmarks, dining, shopping, and sight-seeing opportunities around every corner.

An Epicenter of Inspiration

The newest corner to San Diego’s bustling downtown is the UC San Diego @ Park & Market. This networking hub provides access to leading-edge ideas by creating a direct link to the extensive resources of UC San Diego. Equally inspiring is the space itself: A gleaming glass tower houses a state-of-the-art business complex that includes a 225-seat black box theater, 66-seat movie theater, four executive conference rooms, and an expansive terrace overlooking the city skyline.







While the UC San Diego @ Park & Market offers access to leading-edge ideas, The Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park celebrates the history of human ingenuity. Its collection is full of centuries-old folk art, craft, and artifacts from around the world. The Mingei’s new amphitheater and two unique dining experiences form a lively gathering space within this creatively rich atmosphere. Whether it’s the Mingei or the 16 neighboring museums, Balboa Park offers a culturally enriching experience that’s bound to leave your attendees feeling inspired long after they leave.

Looking to add some Southern California flair to your next meeting or event? San Diego’s legendary weather, diverse venues, and innovative spirit are sure to draw a big crowd. Visit SanDiego.org/meetings or call 877-973-6338 to start planning today.

Funded in part with City of San Diego Tourism Marketing District Assessment Funds.