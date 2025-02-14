3 Ways to Rethink Swag to Reduce Event Waste

There are ways to connect with meeting participants by giving gifts that don’t have adverse environmental effects. Here are three ideas from Sonali Diddi, an associate professor in the Department of Design and Merchandising at Colorado State University (CSU) and a faculty affiliate at CSU’s School of Global Environmental Sustainability.

1. Reuse

Work with companies that create conference bags and other items made ofmaterials, like conference banners, that otherwise would be headed to landfills.

2. Offer experiences

Wharton Behavior Lab research has shown that experiences make more lasting impressions than material objects. Why not, Diddi asked, work with destinations where meetings are being held to offer gift cards or discounts to local businesses, ideally those with social spaces, like coffee shops, restaurants, and even bowling alleys, where meeting participants can gather?

3. Offer impact

Bring up swag at registration by asking whether attendees want a conference bag or other swag — or to make a charitable donation instead. People derive more satisfaction from giving than receiving, studies have shown, but only when they are offered a choice about giving.

Barbara Palmer is deputy editor of Convene.