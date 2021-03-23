REBROADCAST: Be Inspired By Women Worth Meeting

Women everywhere are coping with adversity and creating their own path to success amidst the backdrop of difficult times. You’ll meet the most influential women leaders in Fort Worth, including Mayor Betsy Price, and they’ll share their empowering stories about leadership, creativity and personal growth.
Information
- Duration: 00:44:00
- Date: 04/14/2021
- Speakers:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Approved
- CMP-IS Domain: E. Human Resources
- Clock Hours: 1.0