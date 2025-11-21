Reasons Your Attendees Will Love the Richmond Region

American Express named Richmond, Virginia one of the top five U.S. cities experiencing the fastest growth in business travel this year, and no wonder: Energized by growth in both industry and hospitality, Virginia’s capital is welcoming more visitors, meetings, and events than ever. But it’s not just industry and meetings facilities that attract attendees; the Richmond Region has a wealth of rich cultural and community experiences for the time between and after meetings as well, helping make your event something they won’t soon forget.