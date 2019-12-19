Québec City Knows How to Keep Foodies Happy

At the heart of the most memorable gatherings, great food is there to connect us. From company meals to family reunions to international conferences, great food can reach across the table, across the office, across the globe. The chefs of Québec City know the power of a memorable meal. Whether it’s served at the intimate Arvi (named 2019’s Best New Restaurant in Canada by En Route magazine) or in the halls of the Québec City Convention Centre, you can expect something worth savoring.

Bespoke Event Menus

Why have your attendees drudge through stale breakfast pastries when they can share ideas over gourmet coffee, hearty breakfast sandwiches or Charlevoix maple smoked salmon scrambled eggs? At a number of venues throughout the city, you’ll find talented culinary teams eager to work with you on creating the perfect menu for your event. At the Québec City Convention Centre, Chef Jean-Pierre Cloutier heads up the biggest kitchen in the region, crafting menus that are a true reflection of the city’s vibrant food scene. Ask about the Poutine Bar and your guests will thank you.

Inspiring, Eclectic Cuisine

From fine dining restaurants to quick and affordable lunch spots, your attendees will have plenty to choose from if they want to experience the local scene firsthand. Expect meals made with ingredients from the boreal forest (Chez Boulay), traditional Quebecoise fare (La Bûche) or fresh takes on French cuisine (Chez Muffy). Plan for a group dinner with views of the St. Lawrence River at Côtes-à-Côtes Bistro Le Sam or point your attendees in the delicious direction of their choice with a curated list of options.

Drinks with the Locals

What’ll it be for your group? Catching up with colleagues over tea and coffee in a charming café, grabbing a post-meeting beer with the team at a brew pub, or maybe after-hours cocktails at a trendy local bar? As soon as they step outside their hotel or meeting venue to explore the city and its beguiling neighborhoods, your attendees will find that what they’re looking for is never far away. Les Cafés du Soleil, Pub Saint-Patrick and Bistro L’Atelier are great places to start.

Ready to wow your attendees with Québec City’s impressive culinary scene? Let Québec City Business Destination show you the best the city has to offer.