From how one medical meeting integrates community impact into its program, to Kelly‑Jean Moore’s approach to somatic, human‑centered wellness, to how art can transform events into meaningful experiences — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: How One Medical Meeting Weaves Social Impact Into the Program

The American Thoracic Society’s mission to promote public respiratory health goes hand in hand with community service initiatives at its annual international conference. Written and read by Michelle Russell, former editor in chief of Convene.

🎙️ Series: The Missing Piece in Event Design: Somatics & Nervous‑System Wellness with Kelly‑Jean Moore

In this Season 11 episode, long‑time yoga and somatic practitioner Kelly‑Jean Moore explores how event planners can transform attendee experience through simple, nervous‑system‑focused wellness integrations—no gimmicks required. Learn how micro‑practices woven into programming can reset stress, improve learning, and make conferences more human.

🎙️ Talk: How Art Transforms Events: Designing Meaningful, Human-Centered Meeting Experiences

In this episode of Convene Talk, the Editorial team dives into the powerful intersection of art and events, exploring how creativity can transform meetings from transactional gatherings into deeply human experiences. Drawing from the June cover story, the conversation spans educator conferences embracing STEAM learning, immersive art exhibits at major associations, music and storytelling as tools for connection, and interactive workshops that unlock innovation and empathy.

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