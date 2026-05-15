From practical strategies for cutting food waste at events to insights from Tanya Popeau on the rise of the “anti‑anti sustainability movement” — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: Practical Tips for Reducing Food Waste at Events

Industry stakeholders share strategies for creating low-waste events and making a sustainable impact. Written and read by Jennifer N. Dienst, senior editor of Convene.

🎙️ Talk: The Anti‑Anti Sustainability Movement: Why Climate Action in Events Is Quietly Accelerating

In this episode of Convene Talk, the team is joined by Tanya Popeau, Head of Global Sustainability at PCMA, to unpack the rise of what she calls the “anti‑anti sustainability movement”—a quieter, more intentional commitment to climate action that’s thriving beneath the noise. From the business case for sustainable events and long-term corporate resilience to the role of AI, innovation, and human-centered design, this conversation explores why sustainability isn’t going away—and how event professionals can drive profit, purpose, and meaningful change at the same time.

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