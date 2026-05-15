Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.
🎙️ Article: Practical Tips for Reducing Food Waste at Events
🎙️ Talk: The Anti‑Anti Sustainability Movement: Why Climate Action in Events Is Quietly Accelerating
In this episode of Convene Talk, the team is joined by Tanya Popeau, Head of Global Sustainability at PCMA, to unpack the rise of what she calls the “anti‑anti sustainability movement”—a quieter, more intentional commitment to climate action that’s thriving beneath the noise. From the business case for sustainable events and long-term corporate resilience to the role of AI, innovation, and human-centered design, this conversation explores why sustainability isn’t going away—and how event professionals can drive profit, purpose, and meaningful change at the same time.