From how one association doubles the value of its annual meeting by co‑locating with a trade show, to practical strategies for reducing food waste through smarter F&B planning and communication — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: Grounds for Gathering

This association for groundskeepers makes it a practice to co-locate their annual event with a trade show, doubling the educational and networking opportunities for attendees. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief of Convene.

🎙️ Talk: How Events Can Cut Food Waste: Measuring, Communication, and Smarter F&B Planning

Food waste remains one of the most persistent—and solvable—challenges facing the events industry. In this Convene Talk episode, the team unpacks Convene’s April cover story on food waste, exploring new research from recent business events, real-world lessons from planners, venues, and chefs, and why communication may be just as important as measurement. From right-sizing portions and rethinking abundance to aligning stakeholders across the entire event lifecycle, this conversation highlights practical strategies that can reduce environmental impact, control costs, and reshape how attendees experience food at meetings and conferences.

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