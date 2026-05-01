Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.
🎙️ Article: Grounds for Gathering
🎙️ Talk: How Events Can Cut Food Waste: Measuring, Communication, and Smarter F&B Planning
Food waste remains one of the most persistent—and solvable—challenges facing the events industry. In this Convene Talk episode, the team unpacks Convene’s April cover story on food waste, exploring new research from recent business events, real-world lessons from planners, venues, and chefs, and why communication may be just as important as measurement. From right-sizing portions and rethinking abundance to aligning stakeholders across the entire event lifecycle, this conversation highlights practical strategies that can reduce environmental impact, control costs, and reshape how attendees experience food at meetings and conferences.