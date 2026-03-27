From why event codes of conduct should go beyond compliance, to Laura Nelson’s guidance on sober‑inclusive, wellness‑forward design, to Pauline Nguyen’s insights on self‑leadership and emotional resilience — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: Setting the Tone for Civility

A code of conduct for events should go beyond preventing harassment and set the standard for treating fellow participants with respect. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief at Convene.

🎙️ Series: Designing Events for Everyone: Laura Nelson on Sober Inclusivity and Wellness

In this episode, author, speaker and founder of Sober Life Rocks, Laura Nelson shares why event planners need to rethink alcohol-centric networking and create spaces that welcome everyone—whether they drink or not. From practical tips for offering non-alcoholic options to strategies for balancing socializing and wellness, this conversation is a must-listen for planners committed to DEI and attendee wellbeing.

🎙️ Interview: From Chaos to Calm: Pauline Nguyen on Self‑Leadership in Times of Change

This week on the Convene Podcast, we are joined by award‑winning spiritual entrepreneur and restaurateur Pauline Nguyen ahead of her keynote at Convening APAC. Pauline brings a masterclass in self‑leadership, emotional literacy, and navigating pressure with grace. From understanding the wisdom of emotions to designing truly sensory event experiences, Pauline offers practical, grounding tools for every event organizer.

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