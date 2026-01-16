From how Convening Leaders 2026 is raising the bar on sustainable event design to what this year’s Meetings Market Survey reveals about AI, DEI, costs, and shifting industry expectations — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: How Convening Leaders 2026 Is Embracing Sustainability

Thanks to a combination of careful planning and strategic partnerships, PCMA’s annual meeting keeps raising its own standards for event sustainability. Written and read by Kate Mulcrone, digital managing editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Meetings Market Survey 2025: Insights on AI, DEI, Sustainability, and Industry Shifts

In this episode, the Editors unpack the findings of Convene’s annual Meetings Market Survey, revealing how planners are navigating 2025 amid geopolitical uncertainty, rising costs, and evolving expectations around DEI and sustainability. Discover why business models are shifting, how AI adoption is creating both opportunities and divides, and what planners predict for 2026.

