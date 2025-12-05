From what science says about staying in control of AI, to new strategies for sponsorship ROI and a first look at how Convening Leaders 2026 is baking sustainability into every touchpoint — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: What Science Has to Say About How to Use AI

The evidence is mounting that leaning too heavily on AI can affect our ability to think critically and retain information. Here’s how to stay in the driver’s seat. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Series: Rethinking Sponsorships and Exhibitions with Sean Soth and Dan Cole: Building ROI, Trust, and Value in 2026

Sponsorship and exhibition models are evolving fast — and the old “pay-to-play” mindset no longer cuts it. In this episode, Sean Soth, President at Hi-Fidelity Group, Inc., and Dan Cole, Sr. Director, Exposition Sales at AVIXA’s InfoComm, share how event professionals can meet sponsors’ rising ROI expectations, design bespoke activations, and strengthen long-term partnerships through data, collaboration, and trust.

🎙️ Convene Talk: How Convening Leaders 2026 Bakes Sustainability Into the Experience

In this episode, the team previews how Convening Leaders 2026 in Philadelphia is weaving sustainability into every touchpoint—from right-sized F&B and food-recovery partnerships to standardized, reusable show floors, digital signage, walkable logistics, and post-event carbon accounting. We also spotlight behind-the-scenes venue practices that make greener choices the default.

🎧 Subscribe to the Convene Podcast: