🎙️ Convene Article: This Negative TikTok Was Turned Into a Teachable Moment
🎙️ Convene Series: Trust, Budgets & Hybrid Impact: MC2’s Ben Nazario & Bruno Silva on Event Marketing That Actually Moves the Needle
When budgets tighten but expectations don’t, what actually works? MC2’s Ben Nazario and Bruno Silva dig into building trust with stakeholders, stopping scope creep, and balancing high-touch experiences with digital reach. From CES case studies and multi-brand partnerships to global execution, emotional storytelling, and smart uses of AI, they share a practical playbook for corporate event marketers who want strategic impact—not status-quo.
🎙️ Convene Interview: Values Behind the Numbers: David Allison on What the 2025 Salary Survey Reveals About Event Planners
How can understanding what matters most to people reshape the future of work in events? In this conversation, David Allison, CEO and founder of the Valuegraphics Project, joins Magdalina Atanassova to unpack insights from Convene’s 2025 Salary Survey — from the widening gap between job satisfaction and pay to the deep role of community and recognition in planner happiness.