Author: Magdalina Atanassova

🎙️ Convene Article: How ASCRS Rebooted Its Awards Ceremony to Increase Audience Engagement

The American Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgery transformed its annual meeting awards program into something far less ceremonial and far more engaging, based on audience insights. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Why Airports and Airlines Deserve a Bigger Role in Business Events

Airports aren’t just gateways—they can be game changers for event professionals. In this Convene Talk we explore how planners are underutilizing airports and airlines in the event experience. From welcome moments and in-airport meetings to lounge perks and missed group sales opportunities, the team shares practical ideas and examples that will have you rethinking how to partner with the travel infrastructure you (and your attendees) already use.

