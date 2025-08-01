This week we cover how the Austin Convention Center has set its sights on becoming the first zero-carbon convention center certified by the International Living Future Institute and the Big Beautiful Bill’s potential impact on the U.S. events industry.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: Will This Be the Greenest Convention Center on the Planet?

The Austin Convention Center has set its sights on becoming the first zero-carbon convention center certified by the International Living Future Institute. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: The Big Beautiful Bill: What the U.S. Policy Shift Means for the Events Industry

In this episode of the Convene podcast, the editorial team breaks down the bill’s potential impact on the U.S. events industry — from wins like expanded Pell Grant access and airport modernization, to major concerns over Brand USA’s 80% funding cut. Tune in as we unpack the ripple effects on international attendance, workforce development, global competitiveness, and more.

