Plan Your Next Event at Resorts Casino Hotel, for a Getaway Your Attendees Won’t Forget

What’s the best way to ensure your attendees will want to return for your next event? Think beyond the meetings. Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City offers some 64,000 square feet of versatile, state-of-the-art conference space and the latest digital tech, so business can be conducted seamlessly. But it might just be those post-meeting and downtime moments—with recreation, dining, gaming, and a well-appointed room to relax—that will really impress.
Ample Accommodations
The hotel’s 942 guest rooms and suites offer luxury and comfort just steps away from your event, as well as the Boardwalk and beach! The rooms are some of the largest of any hotel on the boardwalk, and many feature ocean and beach views.
Fun in the Sun
With 21 prime oceanfront acres in the celebrated North Beach section of Atlantic City, Resorts Casino Hotel is the ideal location for outdoor fun. Attendees can unwind at the beach, stroll the boardwalk, or hang at the year-round indoor/outdoor pool.
Top Casino Hotel
USA Today named Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City a Top 10 Casino Hotel in the nation in 2025, for its winning combination of gaming, accommodations, and amenities. With everything all in one place, attendees can transition from work mode to vacation mode in a flash.
Dining, Drinks, and Mingling
Forget going offsite in search of an evening meal or post-meeting cocktail. 9 happy hour locations are offered on the property, with daily drinks, food specials, and award-winning dining for every taste. And Resorts Casino Hotel is where you’ll find the only Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and Landshark Bar & Grill in the Tri-State area.
World-Class Gaming
No visit to Resorts Casino Hotel would be complete without some gameplay. With some 80,000 square feet of slots and table games on the casino floor, there is something for everyone.
Award-Winning Destination
Widely recognized as the place to meet and to play, the venue received more than 30 awards in 2025 alone. Highlights include accolades from Casino Gaming Magazine, Strictly Slots Magazine, USA Today, WeddingWire, and The Knot, as well as Stella Awards Silver Medal for Best Hotel/Resort Event Space (Northeast), and Bronze Medal for Best Hotel/Resort (Northeast).
Invite your attendees to make memories at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. Visit us here to learn more.