Plan Your Next Event at Resorts Casino Hotel, for a Getaway Your Attendees Won’t Forget

What’s the best way to ensure your attendees will want to return for your next event? Think beyond the meetings. Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City offers some 64,000 square feet of versatile, state-of-the-art conference space and the latest digital tech, so business can be conducted seamlessly. But it might just be those post-meeting and downtime moments—with recreation, dining, gaming, and a well-appointed room to relax—that will really impress.