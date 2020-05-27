How Pittsburgh is Planning for Events Post-Pandemic

It’s no secret that the events industry has been hit hard across the globe. As Pittsburgh began to re-open on May 15, with social distancing measures in place, the possibility of in-person meetings and events is starting to take shape. MeetPITTSBURGH is working with its more than 700 business partners to create a safe environment for attendees to get back to work, when they’re ready, and to confidently hold their next event.

Pittsburgh hotel community works together

Pittsburgh’s major hotels are offering zero attrition to new and existing groups that will actualize in 2020. The David L. Lawrence Convention Center will not charge additional rental to accommodate events and space requirements due to social distancing guidelines and will waive any F&B minimums and still honor discounts based on estimated F&B spend.

Hotels are taking extra sanitation measures, too. More than 25 Downtown properties are within walking distance of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and many major hospitality companies have a presence here. Hilton, Hyatt, Intercontinental, Marriott and Wyndham have all established new standards and protocols to keep guests and staff healthy and safe.

Tech-forward sanitation and cleaning

Pittsburgh is a center for technology and robotics, and businesses, hotels, and venues across the city are taking advantage of these advancements. Pittsburgh International Airport is using self-driving robots to provide thorough cleaning and sanitation to surfaces with ultraviolet technology. In partnership with Carnegie Robotics, the airport continues to develop new technologies in the X-Bridge lab—a 10,000-square-foot space featuring a design studio, maker space and “X-Gate” for tech testing and refining.

Leading the way in healthcare

Pittsburgh is home to some of the nation’s top universities and medical institutions, including the Allegheny Health Network (AHN) which has an affiliation with Johns Hopkins Medicine. The University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University are leading the way in medical treatment, research and education, as local scientists, researchers, and doctors face the pandemic head-on.

The MeetPITTSBURGH team is here to support you in any way possible during these challenging times for the industry. Whether you’re hosting a small meeting or a city-wide event, our community is full of good neighbors.

Pittsburgh is taking active steps to keep you and your attendees healthy and safe at your next event. Learn more.