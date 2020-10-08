People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale       

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Aimée Gaudin

Aimée Gaudin has been named chief marketing officer at Women in Hospitality and Travel-Tech (WHTT). Gaudin, who is based in London, has worked on marketing campaigns for Snapchat, Selfridges, and more. She has managed more than 500 events globally and is a public speaker. Gaudin’s role with WHTT will help further the organization’s mission to increase the success and engagement in the workplace for women and other underrepresented groups, and to enable companies to attract, develop, and retain potential diverse talent.

Ryan McRae

Ryan McRae has been appointed senior vice president of business development at Hotel Equities Group. McRae most recently served as area vice president of lodging development at Marriott International. McRae, who is based in Vancouver, will focus on continuing to grow Hotel Equities’ Canadian portfolio of full service, select service, and extended stay hotels.

October 8, 2020

Related Posts