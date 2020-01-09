PCMA Expands New Education Programs to Belfast and Melbourne

Author: David McMillin

PCMA is kicking off the new decade in a new destination. On Feb. 7, PCMA will welcome an intimate group of influential buyers to Northern Ireland for a Knowledge Exchange. “Understanding the Role Events Play in Your Marketing Mix” marks PCMA’s inaugural event in Belfast and will feature a case study from SAP’s Stephanie Dubois-Cannon and Uwe Kohlmann. “SAP will share the early-stage results of a new attribution model that analyzes actions at various audience touch points tied to measurable outcomes,” said Carrie Johnson, DES, senior director, education, PCMA. “This program is designed to send participants home with a deeper understanding of how to enhance the attendee experience with informed, data-driven decision making.”

Participants will also have the opportunity to experience firsthand what makes Belfast a top-notch destination for business events with a one-day familiarization trip organized by ICC Belfast and Visit Belfast.

Ten days later and more than 10,000 miles away, PCMA will continue to develop its reputation as the premier business events knowledge source in the APAC region with a Knowledge Exchange program at AIME, Feb. 17–19, in Melbourne, Australia. PCMA will serve as the strategic education partner at the event — reprising its role last year — to curate a full day of insights, covering everything from mindfulness exercises to tutorials in emerging event technologies.

“The 2020 Knowledge Exchange [in Melbourne] is about people — how we connect and engage, how we continue to develop both professionally and personally to amplify our networks and cultivate community using technology as the enabler,” said Antonio Codinach, regional business director, APAC, PCMA. “In our hyper-connected world, we often lose focus of the basics of human interaction and its power to drive positive change. The program will explore how we enhance these human connections across industries and cultures and will provoke you to re-imagine your approach to engagement and community building.”

To learn more about these programs and what’s happening throughout the rest of the year, check out the full PCMA calendar at pcma.org/events.