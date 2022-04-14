PCMA Asia Pacific Announces 2022 Regional Advisory Board

PCMA Asia Pacific (APAC) Managing Director Florence Chua today announced the 2022 Regional Advisory Board comprised of 15 members who will act as regional-local ambassadors to amplify the voice and presence of PCMA within the APAC region.

Their leadership and representation of diverse audiences will be integral as PCMA APAC tunes up engagement in the region and, prepares to launch its fully re-designed Convening APAC – an omnichannel experience set for July–September 2022.

The following individuals will serve a two-year term:

Deborah Caldwell , Senior Vice President, Regional Lead APAC Global Events, Bank of America

, Senior Vice President, Regional Lead APAC Global Events, Bank of America Jean Chua , Head, Branding & Communications, NTT DATA

, Head, Branding & Communications, NTT DATA Simon Lin , Vice President & Executive Director, APAC, HIMSS

, Vice President & Executive Director, APAC, HIMSS Teagan Seccombe , Head of Events, Australia, Harcourts International

, Head of Events, Australia, Harcourts International Deanna Varga, CEO & Founder, Mayvin Global

The following individuals’ terms have been renewed for 2022:

Karen Bolinger , Founder & Chief Disruptor, Karen Bolinger Consulting

, Founder & Chief Disruptor, Karen Bolinger Consulting Oscar Cerezales , Chief Strategy Officer, MCI Group

, Chief Strategy Officer, MCI Group Darren Chuckry , Founder & Managing Partner, HK Initiative

, Founder & Managing Partner, HK Initiative Ramesh Daryanani , Vice President, Global Sales, APAC, Marriot International

, Vice President, Global Sales, APAC, Marriot International Shogo Kaneda , Business Events Strategist, SK Business Events

, Business Events Strategist, SK Business Events Edward Koh , Executive Director, Conventions, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Singapore Tourism Board

, Executive Director, Conventions, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Singapore Tourism Board Weemin Ong, Vice President, Conventions & Exhibitions, Marina Bay Sands Pte, Ltd.

Global Board liaisons:

Paula Rowntree , Head of Events, Australian Psychological Society

, Head of Events, Australian Psychological Society Veemal Gungadin, CEO, GEVME

Staff Board liaison: