The Palm Beaches Host Business in the Ballroom and Beyond

Author: Casey Gale

Business event organizers are flocking to The Palm Beaches, and it’s no wonder: As a collection of 39 distinct cities and towns along 47 miles of the Atlantic coastline, this destination has something to offer all groups both during events and “Between-the-Sessions.” Attendees who mean business will appreciate the 1 million-plus square feet of meeting space, 18,000 guest rooms, and sprawling outdoor event space spread throughout the region — and enjoy exploring the area’s world-class dining, iconic resorts, and unrivaled shopping and entertainment options when meetings break. Business doesn’t need to only take place in the ballroom anymore: Unique local settings like a sea turtle conservation facility or the International Polo Club give attendees a sense of place while they learn, network, and reconnect with their peers — just two examples of what make The Palm Beaches a great place to meet.

Meet and Unwind in Style

What makes The Palm Beaches hotel scene a standout? The hotels are the perfect venues to both meet and play and are in close proximity to everything visitors expect — shopping, dining, and outdoor excursions lined with palm trees — while spending time in a less-crowded and thriving Florida destination. PGA National Resort, Hilton West Palm Beach, and The Boca Raton are the perfect examples of properties that have it all.







With a recent $100-million resort-wide renovation, PGA National Resort is ready to reintroduce guests to its spectacular offerings. Located in Palm Beach Gardens, the resort features luxurious accommodations, all-new, celebrity-chef-driven restaurants, enviable golf experiences, a newly renovated spa designed by Venus Williams’ V Starr design firm, and 60,000 square feet of distinctive venues, including a wide variety of outdoor settings.

Located in the heart of West Palm Beach’s downtown, Hilton West Palm Beach features 400 rooms, 43 suites, and more than 29,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor flexible meeting space appreciated by both planners and attendees more than ever before. The resort-style hotel is directly connected to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, just one mile from the beach, and steps from water activities, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Another hotspot in The Palm Beaches is The Boca Raton. The renowned resort that is now undergoing a major revamp that will turn the historic luxury resort into a timeless icon. The property sits on 200 waterfront acres and includes both new and reimagined hotels like the historic Cloister and adults-only Yacht Club, all new dining and entertainment options and the Harborside Pool Club. With more than 200,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, it’s the perfect destination for any type of meeting.

Soak up the Arts

The Palm Beaches may conjure images of sandy shores and sunny days, but the destination is bathed in more than just sunshine. With dozens of cultural institutions, The Palm Beaches are awash in the arts, including the Norton Museum of Art, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, the Boca Raton Museum of Art, Palm Beach Opera, the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, Palm Beach Symphony, and more.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is positioned to help event organizers bring their events to life like never before with the Cultural Concierge program. The first-of-its-kind, customizable service connects meeting planners with a complimentary local arts insider who can recommend the best ways to incorporate unique local venues, excursions, creative resources, and entertainment into in-person and hybrid events. Using the Cultural Concierge Program, organizers have The Palm Beaches’ arts scene at their fingertips.