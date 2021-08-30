Now Is The Time To Visit Cleveland

Cleveland is an exciting lakefront city that shouldn’t be overlooked. This spring it shined in the national spotlight as host of the NFL Draft. It was a chance to show off to the more than 160,000 visitors who came to town and 40 million television viewers. The successful three-day event bolstered the city’s coffers with an estimated $42 million. It’s official, Cleveland should be on your radar.

Cleveland is an ideal destination for business or pleasure. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has one of the most impressive collections of memorabilia, traveling installations and exhibits anywhere. The Cleveland Metroparks is full of winding rivers, trails, beaches, and more. For a cultural fix, there are museums, the orchestra, Playhouse Square, one of the largest performing arts centers in the U.S. with 10 performance spaces, and a vibrant culinary scene. Just an hour away is the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Then there’s the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland with 410,000 square-feet of meeting and event space, including two ballrooms. It’s connected to the Hilton Cleveland Downtown and Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center, a 10,000-seat stadium-style auditorium. It’s in walking distance to nearly 5,000 hotel rooms, sports venues, entertainment districts and more. This is no run-of-the mill facility. The city launched its CLEAN COMMITTED Initiative for visitors and meeting attendees and the convention center earned the coveted GBAC certification. The Center lives and breathes green. Among other initiatives, the onsite Grind2Energy system converts food wasted to energy, natural gas, electricity and soil nutrients. The Center’s Real Farmville is an onsite farm comprised of livestock, seasonal greens, herbs, veggies, eggs, and honey.

