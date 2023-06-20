No awkward silences

Join PCMA This is premium content. You must be a PCMA Member to access this video Login

We come to events to connect–but how do we make the most of those connections? Join this free firestarter workshop for an exclusive, interactive learning opportunity to tackle the challenges and potential of quality of conversations.

During an intimate discussion with top Montréal innovators, PCMA leaders, and industry peers, you will:

Experience the theory behind Braindate , a unique onsite tool for sparking meaningful 1:1 or group conversations

, a unique onsite tool for sparking meaningful 1:1 or group conversations Use Braindate’s proven structure to approach a new topic in real time–and gauge what went right (and what went wrong)

Gain and practice tips for learning better and connecting deeper through intentional conversations