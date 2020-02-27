Michael Guerriero to Step Down as Experient Division President

Michael Guerriero is stepping down as division president at Experient, citing personal and professional reasons, effective March 31. He will continue to work with the company in the transition to his successor through June 30. In his nearly 30 years with the company, Guerriero has served in a variety of roles including as its chief financial officer from 2003-2012 and then more recently as division president following Maritz Global Events’ acquisition of Experient in 2012. As division president, Guerriero has overseen all aspects of Experient’s full-service event portfolio, including event management, registration, housing, exhibitor services, and hotel and supplier sourcing.

Guerriero is a member of PCMA, IAEE, AICPA and also serves on the Kent State University Hospitality Management Advisory Board and the Visit Anaheim Customer Advisory Board.

David Peckinpaugh, CMP, CIS, president, Maritz Global Events, announced the “bittersweet” news internally yesterday. Peckinpaugh called Guerriero an “exceptional and rare leader — decisive, empathetic, collaborative, and as smart as they come…. and one of the most incredible leaders our company could have…. There are simply not enough words to thank Michael for his many contributions to our company. To say he will be missed …is a great understatement.”

A search for Guerriero’s replacement will include both internal and external candidates.