Miami Truly Shines, And Here’s Why

Miami is different — it just is.

Few cities can deliver its global sophistication, tropical beauty and cultural diversity. Options for visitors are endless.

Visitors can take a stroll through Miami’s neighborhoods to witness the cultural diversity in everything from food to music. Or go on a discovery tour and see the Caribbean heritage of Little Haiti and Little Havana, or the Bahamian roots in West Coconut Grove.

Indeed, Miami truly shines, aligning perfectly with its Miami Shines Destination Pledge, which launched in March to ensure compliance with the highest Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) safety standards across the destination for the airport, hotels, MBCC, transportation, restaurants and retail.

While Miami remains focused on spotlighting its diverse people, places, and neighborhoods, and its incredible weather, the commitment to visitors’ safety remains Priority No. 1.

Efforts include daily monitoring of guests and staff with temperature checks, touchless sanitizer stations, thorough employee training, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols (including state-of-the-art electrostatic sprayers used in each room prior to guest arrival), and the highest level of disinfectants as recommended by the CDC and WHO. Social distancing is layered into all service plans, including fixed stands and portable restaurants and seating. Plus, restaurants and vendors have instituted contactless cashless payment options.

In addition, the Miami Beach Convention Center recently achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ Facility Accreditation, the gold standard for facilities and venues worldwide.

Under the guidance of GBAC (a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association), MBCC has implemented the most stringent protocols and staff training for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention — plus 1.4 million square feet of flexible indoor event space (including two Main Ballrooms, four Junior Ballrooms and 84 Meeting Rooms and nine acres of outdoor event space).

It’s considerations like these that allow visitors to enjoy all that Miami has to offer in peace. So while visitors are taking in Miami’s vibrant art scene — or enjoying the 1.1 million acres of Miami’s national parks — doing so with an optimum feeling of tranquility is paramount. (Miami International Airport was ranked as the best mega airport for passenger satisfaction in the eastern U.S. and Florida by the J.D. Power 2020 North America Airport Satisfaction Study.)

Which brings us back to “Miami Shines.” It’s more than a tagline. It’s our team effort for recovery and driving business back to our incomparable hotels, restaurants, museums, and attractions.

