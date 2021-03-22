Members: A Conversation with PCMA’s Leaders, March 19, 2021

Q: What is the rationale behind having one governing body and how will this impact chapters?

To achieve the vision and purpose laid out in our Business Plan, we can no longer act like a traditional association. The Board of the Future working group composed of PCMA and Foundation Board members has been looking at defining “the Board of the future” over the last three years with the objective to move beyond a traditional association governance model. One governing body for both organizations will increase agility and alignment between PCMA and the Foundation. The members are the benefactors of this change.

The chapters will benefit from improved and streamlined communication from one HQ Board and accelerated decision-making. The new governing body will collaborate with PCMA committees, chapters and regions.

Q: How does this impact the leadership and volunteer nominating process?

To become a board member, the nominating process has also been improved in that it is less prescriptive and allows for greater volunteer engagement in that only the nominating Chair (s) are guaranteed a spot on the Committee, all other positions are open. The process timeline however is similar to previous years. There is an annual nomination process and a Nominating Committee who is responsible for reviewing and presenting a Board slate. The Nominating Committee is assembled by a Governance Committee. Directors and Trustees elected this year by the Nominating Committee will begin their terms immediately after Convening Leaders in 2022.



The PCMA HQ volunteer program remains unchanged. Members can apply to volunteer on various projects throughout the year. Available projects are posted periodically on pcma.org/volunteer.

Q: How will the new Nominating Committee be selected?

Applications were open to the membership for 9 (nine) open positions on the Nominating Committee. The 2021 committee is co-chaired by the past Chairs of the PCMA and Foundation Boards. Candidates are being assessed by the Governance Committee, chaired by Desiree Knight, a current Director on the PCMA Board. The Governance Committee will select and confirm the members of the Nominating Committee by the end of April.

Q: Does this mean there will be fewer volunteer leadership positions for the organization? Will it reduce my chances of serving on the headquarters Board?

There is no prescribed reduction in total volunteer leadership positions for PCMA and the Foundation. The creation of one governing body for both organizations requires a combination of the existing Board of Directors and Board of Trustees that will reduce their current combined size of up to 41 positions to the new governing body size of up to 21 positions over the next two years.

With the creation of a standing Governance Committee, there will be a leadership recruitment strategy developed that ensures PCMA’s leadership pipeline is dedicated to inclusivity and diverse perspectives/competencies that reach beyond our existing core audiences.

PCMA has also established three advisory groups – CEMA, EMEA and APAC creating new opportunities for volunteering.

Q: Were there any legalities that had to be considered for this change? Will the chapters need to change their Bylaws to align with HQ?

Both Boards passed bylaw changes as proposed by the Board of the Future Working Group. Legal counsel and best practice governance guidance was followed throughout the process. Updated bylaws go into effect on January 1, 2022.

Chapters do not need to change their Bylaws to align with HQ as a result of this governance change.

Q: Will this governance change lead to other changes such as membership categories, chapter structure, etc?

No membership category or chapter structure changes will result from these changes, though the organization will always continue to assess membership models to ensure relevancy to our community. These changes are focused on the creation of one leadership body for both organizations in order to increase agility and alignment between PCMA and the Foundation. Members will benefit from improved and streamlined communication from one HQ Board and accelerated decision-making.

G: How will we ensure that there is a focus on fundraising to continue the work of the Foundation?

These changes do not result in any changes to the Foundation’s committee/volunteer structure, business operations or management resources. The Foundation’s business strategies and performance measures will continue to evolve in accordance with member needs with oversight by the new governing body.

Q: Who is on the Board of the Future Working Group?

A cross-section of Board members with previous experience in governance serves on the Board of the Future Working Group: