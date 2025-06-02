Meetings in Flux

Significant funding cuts affecting research institutions and numerous public health programs. Mass layoffs of federal workers. The termination of DEI programs and the recognition of only two sexes, impacting policies related to gender identity and expression. On-again, off-again reciprocal tariff policies on all articles imported into the U.S.

These are but a few of the staggering changes brought about by the first few months of the Trump administration that have forced much of the face-to-face business events industry — which was on track to return to pre-pandemic attendance levels or higher — into uncertain territory. When we conducted Convene’s Meetings Market Survey in late August/early September last year, three out of five respondents anticipated their 2025 event attendance would increase. But now, event organizers find themselves facing a new set of unexpected challenges to keeping their events whole.

How are planners navigating this uncertainty? To get a sense of the landscape, we conducted an online pulse survey from April 7-14, keeping many questions open-ended so as not to prescribe responses, and we also spoke with events industry professionals who are experiencing the impacts of policy shifts. While what’s to come remains uncertain, organizers are pressing ahead — a bit like playing a game while the rules keep changing.

