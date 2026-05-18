Meet in Columbus, an Accessible Destination with Big City Energy

Looking for the vibrant cultural scene and expansive facilities of a major city destination, while still putting accessibility, walkability, and convenience first? Your attendees will thank you for choosing Columbus. As the 15th largest city in the U.S., Columbus is already on the map—and it’s growing fast. The city boasts a compact downtown that puts arts and entertainment, a scenic riverfront, ample accommodations, and more than 100 restaurants within steps of unique and expansive event venues.

And it’s all within easy reach for attendees—located within an hour’s flight or day’s drive from more than half the U.S. population. Come to Columbus and see what happens when manageable, Midwest appeal meets big city energy.