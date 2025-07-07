What U.S. Medical Meeting Planners Are Missing About Europe’s Updated Compliance Standards

For U.S. health-care meetings seeking to remain globally competitive, international compliance is no longer a background consideration. It must be addressed early and thoughtfully, across program design and communications strategy.

Author: Patricia Andrade

As sponsor scrutiny increases and travel approvals tighten, compliance with MedTech Europe’s Conference Vetting System (CVS) has become a defining factor in whether European health-care professionals and industry sponsors can participate in U.S. medical meetings. Updates introduced in 2024 have added urgency, but many American organizers remain unaware of what has changed or why it matters.

There are two categories that now lead in triggering CVS non-compliant rulings: entertainment, and image and perception.

The entertainment category can catch many U.S. planners by surprise. The obvious entertainment options — galas, concerts, and the like — are not where meetings get hung up. Wellness lounges, yoga rooms, chair-massage zones, or even therapy animal visits included in medical conference programs as efforts to enhance the attendee experience can be problematic. Though these initiatives may be grounded in a sincere intent to support participant well-being, how they are presented determines whether they are considered to be educational or entertainment.

For example, if an activity involving animals is framed as a learning opportunity about the therapeutic role of animals in recovery or mental health and closely supported by educational content, it may be viewed as relevant. But if the same experience is advertised as a petting station or a break from the program, it risks being seen as entertainment. Intent, context, and clarity matter.

This distinction becomes imperative when event registration fees are covered by industry. The code requires that sponsored registration fees include only scientific content and reasonable hospitality. Any entertainment must be clearly optional, paid directly by the health-care professional, and not bundled into the registration cost.

The image and perception of the event raises the second area of concern. CVS reviewers assess not only what a meeting offers, but how it is publicly positioned. Promotional materials that emphasize the host city’s culture, landmarks, or leisure can shift the perceived nature of the conference. Even well-intentioned references to sightseeing can suggest that the meeting prioritizes destination appeal.

To remain compliant, websites, brochures, and marketing emails should focus entirely on the educational program, speaker faculty, and practical logistics. Local attraction information may still be shared, perhaps through a separate microsite managed by the city CVB. This separation ensures the conference materials are not interpreted as promotional.

Planners also need to be aware of changes in how Medtech CVS compliance is being applied. The code officially governs European health-care professionals sponsored by Medtech member companies. However, many companies have expanded their requirements internally, and compliance may now be a condition for broader sponsor participation, including staff attendance, exhibits, and educational symposia. These internal policies are not always made public, which can lead to last-minute surprises. I had two large medical conferences scramble, weeks out from their events, because a U.S.-based medical technology company threatened to pull its EU-based staff if CVS compliance was not met.

Unfortunately, because of how vetting is conducted, these issues often arise late in the planning process, when program details are finalized and websites are live. And while some planners rely on past CVS approvals as reassurance, it is important to understand that each submission is evaluated on current criteria. Past compliance does not imply future compliance.

For U.S. meetings seeking to remain globally competitive, international compliance is no longer a background consideration. It must be addressed early and thoughtfully, across program design and communications strategy. The details that shape perception, intent, context, and clarity, carry real consequences.

Understanding the code is not enough. Understanding how it is applied, and what it signals to sponsors and reviewers, is what will keep your meeting internationally accessible.

Patricia Andrade is vice president of international marketing and compliance for ABTS, which specializes in managing housing, travel, and compliance for international attendees and sponsored groups at U.S. medical conferences.

Want to learn more? Andrade has written a short whitepaper, “Why the EU Ethical MedTech’s CVS Compliance is Essential to Your U.S. Medical Meeting,” and recently launched a companion resource series on CVS compliance, available here.