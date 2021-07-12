Marriott International and PCMA Collaborate to Offer Digital Event Strategist (DES) Certification

Marriott International and the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) today announced a collaboration to provide the Asia Pacific region’s business events community access to PCMA’s Digital Event Strategist (DES) certification course. Event and meeting professionals will have the opportunity to be certified upon booking at participating Marriott Bonvoy Events across Asia Pacific.

Digital and hybrid event education has proven to be critical as economies begin to reopen and where reskilling is paramount to future-proof events. The DES course is a self-paced, 6-course module supported by APAC Regional Experts that provide local expertise and hybrid event insights and commences with a final exam.

“Today, relationships and business models are ever-changing,” said Karen Bolinger, Managing Director APAC at PCMA. “Working with Marriott is a testament to PCMA’s commitment to its partners and industry as we continue to develop and deliver the necessary support and education both our members and clients need and want. In fact, PCMA’s most recent APAC survey indicated that over 70% of meeting planners are looking for venues with broadcast facilities and in-house expertise, and 80% of respondents said they will give their in-person and virtual event attendees an opportunity to interact. This means new skills are required to deliver on these business objectives.”

Earning the DES certification provides industry professionals with the tools to: plan, produce and measure digital and hybrid events from beginning to end; monetise digital events through fresh pricing and sponsorship strategies, and evaluate and choose the most sophisticated tech solutions.

“As we march towards full recovery for our industry, it is crucial that event professionals continue to adapt and equip themselves with the relevant skills and knowledge for success,” Ramesh Daryanani, Vice President, Global Sales, Asia Pacific commented. “Marriott International has always been committed to providing an environment that enables customers to ‘Connect with Confidence’, whether through our enhanced hygiene protocols, hybrid meeting solutions or learning opportunities. Partnerships with industry associations like PCMA allows us to leverage the industry’s best and innovative practices and offer event professionals the solutions and insights required to navigate the current landscape to create engaging experiences and successfully host meetings and events.”

Launched in early 2021 to provide meeting and event planners the flexibility to book and organize events in anticipation of the return of large-scaled meetings and events, The Time is Now is a promotion currently available at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties across Asia Pacific. The collaboration with PCMA will allow eligible customers to select the PCMA Digital Event Strategist (DES) certification as an additional benefit when booking an event or meeting with Marriott. Terms and conditions apply.

The Digital Event Strategist Certification core program is sponsored by Encore.