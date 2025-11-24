Louisville’s Got More in Store for Groups in 2026

Author: David McMillin

After earning Groups Today’s Destination of the Year honor in 2024 and hosting PCMA edUcon in 2025, Louisville has emerged as a top-tier convention city. Part of its appeal lies in its infrastructure: With two convention centers and more than 23,000 hotel rooms, Louisville’s ability to host large-scale programs makes it a top pick among planners. It’s not just the big-time tourism foundation, though. The home of the Kentucky Derby has a one-of-a-kind cool factor that makes the decision to attend a no-brainer. That combination of logistical ease and unique style will continue to grow with some exciting new developments debuting in 2026, detailed below.

“Do not touch” is pretty much the standard at most museums. However, the opposite will be true at The Dot Museum, which will offer a series of multi-sensory experiences and hands-on replicas when it opens in 2026. Set in the American Printing House for the Blind in Louisville, the 28,000-square-foot, hands-on cultural institution aims to “demystify blindness,” said APH Museum Director Mike Hudson, who said the experience will show, regardless of vision impairment, “how you could become a celebrity chef … climb a mountain … or get up and get on a bus and just go to an ordinary nine-to-five job.”

Planners will be able to welcome groups to off-site experiences that give participants first-hand perspectives on life for blind and low-vision individuals, leaving them with a deeper understanding of how to champion inclusivity in their own lives.

An Upgraded Commute

Just seven miles from downtown, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has always delivered an experience that helps attendees spend less time in transit and more time getting down to business. In 2026, arriving and departing will feel even smoother with the airport’s concourse improvements and expanded security checkpoints. The upgrades will be better for the planet, too, thanks to the installation of the largest geothermal system at any airport in the U.S. The enhancements are all part of a multi-year, $1-billion capital improvement plan for the facility.

Another Reason to Raise a Glass

With more than two-dozen distillery, tasting rooms, and speakeasy experiences, Louisville prides itself on offering a rare walkable downtown spirits destination. Next year, there will be more pitstops along the way as Chicken Cock Whiskey, Louisville Barrel Whiskey Co., and WhistlePig Vault all open locations in the NuLu district, creating a new wave of places to enjoy an Old Fashioned — the city’s official cocktail.

A Shiny New Event Venue Opens

At the end of 2026, Louisville will swing open the doors on a $180-million, 350,000-square-foot addition to the Kentucky Exposition Center — a big, new reason for planners to love the city. But the facility isn’t stopping there. Another $213-million redevelopment of the building’s west event spaces is also underway, paving the way for additional renovated and expanded Class A facilities.