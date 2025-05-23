Looking for Your Next Meeting Destination? Say Yes to Columbus

If you haven’t been to Columbus, Ohio, lately, it’s time for a visit. Named America’s fastest-growing city by Forbes, Columbus offers diverse cultural experiences, a lively culinary scene, and convenient, luxurious accommodations and meeting facilities. In short, everything to make your attendees glad they visited. And it’s only getting better.

Some highlights of what’s in store for Columbus this year and in the next few: a 2-mile pedestrian project through downtown (2025) for pleasant, walkable access to retail, dining, and more; a downtown fashion hub (2025); a $345-million luxury hotel and North Market expansion (2026); significant semiconductor industry investment (2026-2028)—thanks to Intel’s two new chip factories in the nearby suburb, New Albany—a boon to the local tech sector that already provides access to thought leaders and innovators; and a major expansion and new terminal for John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) (2029) that will make getting to and from this centrally located city even easier.