Knoxville: The Big City With Little Attitude

Rooted in history and Southern charm but progressive in thinking and technology, Knoxville, Tennessee, is a meeting destination with all the conveniences of a metropolitan city and the comforts of home.

Big city accessibility

The Volunteer State’s third largest city has no shortage of amenities for planners and guests, alike. McGhee Tyson Airport, just 12 miles from downtown, offers more than 120 direct flights each day to more than 21 destinations. And thanks to three distinct meeting facilities, there’s a venue for every size event. The Knoxville Convention Center has 500,000 square feet of meeting space, a massive ballroom and 14 flexible meeting rooms. Other venue options include the newly renovated Chilhowee Park (which also has an amphitheater) and the Civic Auditorium and Coliseum, which boasts theatre-style seating and capacity for up to 6,400 people. For even larger gatherings, The University of Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena offers 21,000-plus seats.

A side of Southern charm

Here in the South, rest assured your guests will be greeted with a healthy helping of good old-fashioned hospitality wherever they go. The city’s free trolleys take attendees through three distinct dining, arts and entertainment districts, offering a glimpse into Knoxville’s thriving nightlife and music scene, with year-round concerts and Broadway shows. Mouthwatering regional cuisine awaits at every corner—there are more than 80 restaurants within just one square mile downtown. And more than 50 miles of hiking and biking trails meander through town and the surrounding rolling mountains and pristine lakes and rivers.

When you partner with Visit Knoxville for your event, you also gain access to destination experts who can handle bid packets, incentive packages, site visits and contract management. The Visit Knoxville Convention Services Team will plug you into the local knowledge economy so you can infuse the magic of the Maker City into your event.

Infuse your next meeting with the diverse culture of Knoxville.