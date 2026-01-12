Incoming Chair Kelly Ricker Is ‘All In’ on PCMA’s Industry Stewardship, Growth, and Momentum

Ricker told Convene why she is so excited to get to work “building on our strengths while positioning PCMA for an even better future” and laid out her top priorities for 2026.

Author: Kate Mulcrone

Kelly Ricker, chief learning officer for the American Academy of Neurology and PCMA’s 2026 Board Chair, has brought her experience in the business events industry to bear as a member of the PCMA Board of Directors and Trustees since 2017 and while serving two terms as secretary/treasurer.

Ahead of her term as Chair, Ricker shared with Convene why she is so excited to get to work “building on our strengths while positioning PCMA for an even better future” and what are her top priorities for 2026.

When did you first become involved in PCMA and why?

My first real involvement with PCMA was the 2014 Convening Leaders in Boston. PCMA was leading the way in experimenting with new learning formats and unique event design elements. The entire conference felt like a live lab — an open invitation to observe, test, and learn from innovation happening in real time. I remember being struck by the organization’s willingness to take risks and be transparent about what worked (and what didn’t) so we as attendees could apply those lessons in our own work.

That fearless, “let’s try it” mindset instantly resonated with me, and I knew PCMA was an organization I wanted to devote more time to. From that moment on, I’ve been all in. As soon as I was eligible, I applied for a board position and have served as a volunteer leader ever since. PCMA’s spirit of curiosity, community, and experimentation continues to inspire me and it’s why I stay involved today.

What are your goals as the new chair for PCMA in 2026?

My priorities center on stewardship, growth, and momentum — building on our strengths while positioning PCMA for an even better future.

Financial stewardship remains key. We’ve maintained strong fiscal health, and I’ll work with Panos [Tzivanidis, International Olympic Committee] in his new Finance Chair role to sustain disciplined management and make strategic moves to strengthen our corpus and reserves.

Driving member value and growth is next. We’ll continue delivering tangible benefits and expanding our community across regions and sectors.

Brand engagement is also a critical focus. Our new brand represents more than a visual refresh — it tells our story and vision. This year, we’ll fully embrace and activate that brand across all we do.

How do you think your perspective will benefit PCMA?

I approach our work through both a strategic and experiential lens. As a PCMA board member, I’ve witnessed firsthand how our willingness to experiment, take calculated risks, and model innovation can transform the business events community. That foundation shapes how I will lead as Chair — balancing creativity and curiosity with a strong sense of accountability and results.

I also bring a collaborative mindset that values diverse voices and global perspectives. Our industry thrives on connection, and I believe some of the best ideas come from listening — to our members, our partners, and even audiences we haven’t reached yet. My goal is to help harness that collective intelligence so we continue to grow PCMA’s impact worldwide and across generations.

Finally, I’m a champion for innovation and practical adoption of technology, including AI. I see tremendous potential for PCMA to help members navigate these changes confidently and strategically. My focus will be on ensuring we not only stay ahead of trends but lead conversations that shape the future of business events.

What do you think are the major challenges facing our industry in 2026? How do you think that being a member of the PCMA community can help address them?

Our industry is facing some big challenges — competition for attendees’ time, rising costs, the fast pace of technology changes, geopolitical uncertainty, sustainability, and more. These are mega issues that are unlikely to be resolved in 2026 but it’s important that we dig in — discuss them, debate them, test workarounds and seek incremental improvements — and then share what works so the entire community can stay ahead of the curve together. That’s where PCMA comes in. Whether it’s through research and trend reports, education, or peer-to-peer exchanges, PCMA is the platform where leaders have access to tested ideas, partners, and frameworks from across the globe.

What are you most looking forward to in your new role?

What excites me most about this role is the chance to work side-by-side with my fellow leaders to deepen PCMA’s impact. It’s truly an honor to step into this role because PCMA has been such an important part of my own professional journey. This opportunity to give back is both humbling and energizing.

Kate Mulcrone is Convene’s digital managing editor. This interview has been edited and condensed.