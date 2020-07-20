The Joint Meetings Industry Council Releases its Global Manifesto

The Joint Meetings Industry Council’s (JMIC) Global Manifesto provides messaging for industry stakeholders to convey to governments the critical role of business events in economic and social recovery following COVID-19, with 15 ways they create a strategic advantage in renewal.
In coordination with the manifesto, JMIC has posted videos of a two-part webinar produced with The Iceberg, featuring more than 24 contributors from the events industry and Prof. Greg Clark, urbanist and special advisor on cities and new industries.
- Download the JMIC Global Manifesto.
JMIC Manifesto Webinar, Part 1
JMIC President Kai Hattendorf and Executive Director Rod Cameron open the first video. Robert Coren, curator of The Iceberg, then introduces Prof. Clark, who provides commentary based on what industry leaders shared about the business events industry, as well as insights about cities and meetings, and associations and association meetings.
JMIC Manifesto Webinar, Part 2
In the second video, Prof. Clark shares how he sees the next two years playing out, relative to industry leaders’ thoughts about meeting during the time of COVID-19. The webinar also explores the JMIC Global Manifesto in relation to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.