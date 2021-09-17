Speakers Announced for International Hospitality Women’s Day Broadcast

Author: Convene Editors

A 30-year hospitality veteran and founder and host of the podcast Hospitality Today Live, Deborah Gardner, CMP, is launching a full day of live broadcasting on Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST, when she’ll be interviewing women in hospitality from around the world.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live and YouTube as well as on Hospitality Today website. Guests include:

Eileen Bistrisky, Effective Leadership Consulting Ltd. (U.S.)

Karen Bolinger, KB Consulting (Australia)

Meena Bhatia, Le Meridien (India)

Olga Navarro, hospitality entrepreneur (Spain)

Melissa Cherry, Miles Partnership (U.S.)

Kerry Healy, Accor (S.E. Asia)

Ana Hernandez, BCD Meetings & Events (Mexico)

The full day of conversations is intended to demonstrate how women are essential to the “hospitality industry and the world,” according to marketing messages for the event, and “marks a call to action accelerating women on an international stage.”